Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). 321,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 51,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

Feedback Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 million, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £4,046.40 ($5,077.04). Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

