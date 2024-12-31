Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 158.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,908,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,024 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.86. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $433.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.50 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

