Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.29, but opened at $43.83. Ferrovial shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 22,351 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FER. Bank of America raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FER. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $370,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

