Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Down 3.4 %
Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.
About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF
