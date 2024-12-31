Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.