Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FLDB opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
