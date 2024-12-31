Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FLDB opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

