FIH group plc (FIH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on February 14th

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FIH group Trading Up 2.0 %
FIH group stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. FIH group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.64).
About FIH group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIH group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Stock Average Calculator
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.