FIH group plc (FIH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on February 14th

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FIH group Trading Up 2.0 %

FIH group stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. FIH group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.64).

Get FIH group alerts:

About FIH group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.