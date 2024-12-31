Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Financial 15 Split Stock Down 1.6 %
FTN stock opened at C$9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.23.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
