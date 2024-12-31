Financial Review: The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -420.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and The Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -10.48% 18.58% 9.76% The Gabelli Multimedia Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and The Gabelli Multimedia Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital -$208,047.00 -789.72 $17.24 million ($0.10) -24.20 The Gabelli Multimedia Trust $7.58 million 16.74 N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust.

Summary

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust beats Oxford Square Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries. The fund also invests in companies participating in emerging technological advances in interactive services and products. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI World Free Index. It was formerly known as Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust Inc. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. was formed on November 15, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.