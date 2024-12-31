FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Up 22.9% in December

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 786,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 495,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 169,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FINV remained flat at $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 95,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.48. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

