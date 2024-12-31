First Bauxite (CVE:FBX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Bauxite LLC (CVE:FBX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. First Bauxite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 132,400 shares trading hands.
First Bauxite Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$19.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.
About First Bauxite
First Bauxite Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. It owns interests in the Bonasika mining license and Tarakuli-Canje permission for geological and geophysical survey. The company was formerly known as Academy Ventures Inc and changed its name to First Bauxite Corporation in December 2008.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Bauxite
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Bauxite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bauxite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.