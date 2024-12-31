First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.05 and a 52-week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

