First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,252,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 6,707,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
