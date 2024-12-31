First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and traded as low as $17.16. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

