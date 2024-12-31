First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

FTHY stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

