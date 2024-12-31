First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,171,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 821,564 shares.The stock last traded at $43.10 and had previously closed at $43.02.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.