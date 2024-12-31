First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,171,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 821,564 shares.The stock last traded at $43.10 and had previously closed at $43.02.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
