Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,517 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 106,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 271,297 shares in the last quarter.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

