Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.60 and traded as low as C$5.99. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.04, with a volume of 603,811 shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

