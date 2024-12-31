Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.86. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 478,373 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Franco Fogliato bought 111,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $152,309.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,611,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,309.75. This represents a 7.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 289,679 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

