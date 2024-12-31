Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 432.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USLM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $159.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,716,816.92. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $244,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,072.40. The trade was a 18.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

