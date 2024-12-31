Franklin Resources Inc. Has $537,000 Holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MARA were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in MARA by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MARA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at $74,389,070. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.