Franklin Resources Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 144,346.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

NYSE MMI opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.15.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

