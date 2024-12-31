Franklin Resources Inc. Has $603,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 60,656 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,346.64. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011 in the last ninety days. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

