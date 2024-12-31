Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 825,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 238,360 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in The RMR Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 282,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 92,252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.15 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.