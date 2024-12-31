Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $572,000 in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $104,109.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,303,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,560,561.56. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,946. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristow Group Trading Up 1.1 %

VTOL stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $961.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.34. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.34. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

