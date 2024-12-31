Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 938 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

