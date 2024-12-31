Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TNET opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $134.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $168,137.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,835.74. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,533 shares of company stock valued at $418,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

