Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 258,770 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258,770 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 901.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

