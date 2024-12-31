Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 106,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,332 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 306,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

NYSE:MD opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,960. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

