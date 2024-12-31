FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

