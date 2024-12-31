FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

FTAI stock traded up $21.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,546. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,479.05 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $177.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,202,000 after buying an additional 61,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,999,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,618,000 after purchasing an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,474,000 after acquiring an additional 182,252 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 10.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

