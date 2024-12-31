Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 919.46 ($11.54) and traded as high as GBX 933 ($11.71). Future shares last traded at GBX 927.50 ($11.64), with a volume of 101,480 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Future
Future Trading Up 0.4 %
Future Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 394.74%.
About Future
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is a support level?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.