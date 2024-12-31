Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 919.46 ($11.54) and traded as high as GBX 933 ($11.71). Future shares last traded at GBX 927.50 ($11.64), with a volume of 101,480 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 919.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,002.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 394.74%.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

