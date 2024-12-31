FY2024 Earnings Estimate for MetaVia Issued By HC Wainwright

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MetaVia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.87) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MetaVia’s current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MetaVia’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.58) EPS.

NASDAQ MTVA opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. MetaVia has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

