General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) versus Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Critical Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and General Enterprise Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources -776.15% -53.74% -47.52% General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56%

Volatility and Risk

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.16, indicating that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulf Resources and General Enterprise Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $12.80 million 0.46 -$61.79 million ($9.42) -0.06 General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 52.37 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -9.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

General Enterprise Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulf Resources. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.3% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gulf Resources beats General Enterprise Ventures on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Resources

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. In addition, the company offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People’s Republic of China.

About General Enterprise Ventures

(Get Free Report)

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.