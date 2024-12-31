Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,799.55 ($22.58) and traded as low as GBX 1,492 ($18.72). Genus shares last traded at GBX 1,532 ($19.22), with a volume of 57,657 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Genus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GNS

Genus Stock Performance

Genus Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,786.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,799.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.