Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7,129.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 882,827 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 156.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,200,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 733,084 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 701,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 386,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,676,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18.

VAALCO Energy Cuts Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

