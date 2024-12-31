GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading 42.9% Higher – Here’s Why

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 113,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 26,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

GGL Resources Trading Up 42.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GGL Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.