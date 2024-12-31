Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Senior Officer Kelly Holtby Buys 2,010 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Holtby acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50.
Shares of GEI opened at C$24.84 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$20.26 and a 1 year high of C$26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.92. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
