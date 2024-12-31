GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Insider Buys $87,500.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) insider Marshall Bernes purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,500. The trade was a 12.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.74. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 60.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

