Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

