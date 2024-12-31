Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance
Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
