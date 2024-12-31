Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.79.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,454.08. This trade represents a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

