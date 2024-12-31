Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Golden Star Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GODN opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Golden Star Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,990 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Star Acquisition by 7.2% in the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Star Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

