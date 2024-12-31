Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 362,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 633,795 shares.The stock last traded at $99.85 and had previously closed at $99.81.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after buying an additional 366,148 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,885,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

