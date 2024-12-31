Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 475.95 ($5.97) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.50). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 518 ($6.50), with a volume of 14,214 shares trading hands.

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 475.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 464.71. The firm has a market cap of £126.20 million, a PE ratio of 10,080.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,000.00%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

