Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.76 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 220.53 ($2.77). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.79), with a volume of 939,993 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 336 ($4.22) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 299 ($3.75) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Grainger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grainger

Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

Grainger Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 5.01 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 48,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total value of £107,012.40 ($134,269.01). Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.