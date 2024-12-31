GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMDS stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

