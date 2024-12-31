GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of AMDS stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $16.80.
About GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
