Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:GMGMF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

