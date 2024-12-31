Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Trading Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:GMGMF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile
