Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Approximately 878,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 602,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Great Southern Copper Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a market cap of £6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.32.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
