Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 189,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,108,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $601.90 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

