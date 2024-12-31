Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and traded as low as $27.40. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 34,175 shares.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $471.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,228. This represents a 30.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nick Barzee purchased 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,713. The trade was a 11,150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

