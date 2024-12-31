GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,494.06 ($18.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,330.50 ($16.69). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,336.04 ($16.76), with a volume of 4,729,620 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.21) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.84) to GBX 1,600 ($20.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,370.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,494.06. The firm has a market cap of £54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,182.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,309.73%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,500 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,725 ($24,749.06). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,658 shares of company stock worth $11,950,792. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

